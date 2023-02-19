MANKATO — When Mankato hosts the annual PreserveMN conference in September, the city will be able to offer a lengthy list of "dos" and more than a few "don'ts" for historic preservation enthusiasts from across the state.
Numerous projects to emulate will be an easy walk from the convention center for attendees, including individual buildings like the historic Mankato Post Office and the Masonic Temple and entire districts like Old Town and the Lincoln Park neighborhood.
"It's an opportunity for us to show off our awesome community," said Molly Westman, a city planning coordinator who administers the local Heritage Preservation Commission. "We have an abundance of historical resources."
Jessica Potter, the executive director of the Blue Earth County Historical Society and a commission member, shares Westman's enthusiasm.
"For us history geeks, it will be very fun," said Potter, already thinking of ways to showcase the Hubbard House, the Post Office, the Victorian homes of Lincoln Park, the revival of the Old Town business district and more.
But there is also plenty that was lost in Mankato, including prominent buildings like the Saulpaugh Hotel and the Oscar Schmidt mansion, along with much of Mankato's once-extensive Front Street commercial corridor.
"Obviously we'll talk about what happened with urban renewal," Potter said of the city's embrace of the federal initiative in the 1970s and 1980s that obliterated the city center's traditional atmosphere. "... I do hope we have the opportunity to have that as a session, because it's important to remember what we had here."
"Preserve Minnesota 2023" will be the 43rd annual conference sponsored by The Minnesota State Historic Preservation Office. Despite Mankato's history and its varied experience with losing and saving historic gems, the conference has never been held here.
The event, expected to attract about 200 attendees, will run from Sept. 27-29. The local Heritage Preservation Commission has been brainstorming for months about what to highlight.
Although the meeting rooms of the civic center/convention center will be the site of most of the seminars, the conference will naturally offer plenty of opportunities to look around.
"So we'll be downtown and will really encourage people to tour Old Town and the city center," Potter said. "... We're working on a bike tour. We wanted to do a river tour, but we fear the river will be too low by then."
A peek at the National Register of Historic Places will give attendees a long list of must-sees. There's an entire commercial district on the National Register (Old Town), a residential area (the Lincoln Park neighborhood) and a slew of government buildings, churches, parks, stores and homes.
And Mankato has been creative in getting eyes on the historic architecture. Downtown revitalization efforts have enticed people to visit the city center for food, drink, entertainment and exposure to art such as murals and a sculpture walk. Trails, sidewalks and bike lanes tie the city center to adjoining neighborhoods and parks. And once people come downtown, they can't help but bump into the history.
"Of course, I'm biased because this is my town, but I think we're doing great things here in keeping our downtown vital," Westman said.
There's now even a historic overnight opportunity. The L.P. Hunt House, saved from the brink of demolition and recently designated as Mankato's 18th Heritage Preservation Landmark, has been fully restored into a bed and breakfast known as the Moulin Rouge House.
The work by owner Chris Crowell to save the Queen Anne home on Second Street could be a conference seminar in itself, according to Westman: "We're hoping he's going to do a session just on the process."
Potter is hopeful progress will be made before September on upcoming preservation efforts such as the reuse of the former Post Office and the former Our Lady of Good Counsel campus of the School Sisters of Notre Dame.
A specific schedule for the conference won't be released until July. In fact, the State Historic Preservation Office is still accepting proposals from would-be presenters at the conference.
Whether it's one or more seminars or not, Mankato's experience with urban renewal will be an inevitable topic of conversation, Potter said. The discussion would need to be put in the context of the nationwide push by the federal government to modernize dormant and decaying downtowns by offering funds to purchase, sometimes through eminent domain, and demolish historic structures.
In Mankato, the process closed off Front Street with the Mankato Mall, outdoor pedestrian plazas and a Holiday Inn. The intentions of city fathers were noble enough, aiming to save a critical commercial area by radically remaking it.
"In hindsight, it wasn't the best," Potter said. "... We lost five city blocks to urban renewal. But there were a lot of buildings that didn't hit the wrecking ball, and we have to celebrate that."
The city can also point to ongoing strategies to reconnect people with the blocked-off portions of Front Street. And it can note the preservation lessons learned in the decades that followed.
"We've also had this wonderful renaissance," she said. "... There's just this huge revitalization of our downtown, and how exciting is that? That's why we're super-excited to be hosting."
