Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of greater than 12 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph and lead to areas of blowing snow, blizzard conditions possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There will be two main waves of this event. The first Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning will see totals of 4 to 8 inches of snow. There will be a lull before snow picks up again Wednesday evening where an additional 8 or more inches of snow could fall. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&