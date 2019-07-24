Historic rainfall totals were the last thing residents on Lake Jefferson needed this month, but yet more precipitation in recent days put homes at risk of becoming surrounded by lake water.
Maynard and Ilene Deyo have watched the water creep up to unprecedented levels at their home on Geldners Lane on the east end of Lake Jefferson. The rainy week only made matters worse.
With water under their porch, getting to their door involves stepping through a puddle to get to a block to get to the steps.
“I guess we just gotta quit worrying about it and let nature take its course,” Maynard Deyo said. “We were sincerely worried, but now not so much because you ain’t going to change it by worrying.”
Nature take its course at a leisurely pace on the Lake Jefferson system. The lakes’ slow drainage means it could be a soggy rest of the summer for homeowners even if rains stop.
Ilene Deyo said drainage depends on the Cannon River. Lake Jefferson and other Le Sueur County bodies of water are within the Cannon River Watershed.
“Their water is up so high it can’t take any of ours,” she said.
About half of the 38 homes down their road are dealing with similarly flooded yards. With no basements, it’ll be bedrooms, kitchens and living rooms in line for damage if the water keeps rising.
Residents on other sections of the lake are closely monitoring the water’s progression, too. Kayakers can now paddle around a shed on Sue Stevenson’s property on Middle Jefferson. Just weeks ago the water was at the edge of the structure.
The Deyos have lived on Lake Jefferson for 20 years. They’re sure they’ve never seen the water encroach so closely to their home, and historic rainfall data seems to back up homeowner observations about their unique predicament.
Before Saturday’s nasty storm brought another round of torrential rains and whipping winds, the Mankato area was already nearing record rainfall totals for the month. July 1968 had 8.6 inches of rain, compared to 8.3 inches at one recording station in Mankato on Friday, said Caitlyn Mensch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
Fellow meteorologist Michelle Margraf said the Mankato airport — a different recording station — sat at 8.2 inches of rainfall as of Monday. Not all measurements from observers were available from the most recent rainfalls, but it wouldn’t take much more to surpass the record.
No-wake restrictions will be in place in Le Sueur County for the foreseeable future. The Deyos said they were pleased to see boaters at a recent fishing tournament were considerate of the rules.
Blue Earth County followed suit with no-wake restrictions Friday on Lake George, Lake Ballantyne, Duck Lake and Madison Lake.
