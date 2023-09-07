Let’s just say it was an historic summer.
“In August there were two days that had an Air Quality Index in the orange category for wildfire smoke, and that was last week Tuesday and Wednesday,” said David Brown, air quality meteorologist for the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency in St. Paul.
“Two for one month is quite a bit,” he said. “The orange category is unhealthy for sensitive groups. We’ve had a historic summer so far this year. We’ve issued more air quality alerts and have measured more orange or higher air quality days than in years past.”
Brown places the low air quality blame squarely on what he calls a “record wildfire season in Canada. Their wildfires started in March, which is pretty early for them. The official wildfire season is typically July 1 through the end of September.
“By July 1, they had already set the record for the area burned,” he said. “And right now they are more than double for the previous record of area burned in Canada.”
All of Brown’s air quality information is gathered from a data recovery location in Marshall, but he thinks the southwestern Minnesota city is “representative of Mankato as well,” he said.
He was predicting red AQI levels for Wednesday as heavy smoke moved in from Canada. Red is unhealthy for everyone, Brown said.
“Mankato looks like it’s right on the edge of that area of the smoke,” he said. “We kind of expected at this point that the fires in Canada will continue for the next month or so until the weather cools off or they get some significant rainfall.”
In lockstep with poor air quality has been “hot and dry” weather conditions in our area.
Pete Boulay, climatologist for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, said his best surrogate station to judge Mankato weather by is the data recovery location in Waseca.
Waseca was 2.2 degrees above normal for temperature in August, “so quite warm,” he said. As for precipitation, the area was about 1.38 inches short of normal.
“It was dry and warm,” Boulay said of Mankato. “Very warm.”
Last year in August, the average temperature was 69.7 degrees, which was .4 degrees above normal. The average temperature for August this year was 71.6 degrees, or 2.2 degrees above normal.
“It was the warmest August since 2010,” he said.
In August 2010, average temps were 73.5 degrees, Boulay said.
“The drought helps,” he said. “Any time you get a drought, it’s easier to heat up the ground.”
While it’s been dry in the Mankato area, Boulay said we could have it worse. Freeborn County, for example, was one of the driest parts of the state for the last three months.
“It cooled off today finally, so that helps,” said Tom Hoverstad on Wednesday. Hoverstad is a scientist with the University of Minnesota Southern Research and Outreach Center in Waseca.
“Our weather records go back to 1915 and this is our fourth driest summer,” he said.
“Our saving factor this summer was we were 2.5 degrees cooler than the drought year everyone remembers of 1998, so that minimized the intensity of how dry it was,” Hoverstad said. “For June and August, we were warmer than normal. July was the only of the three summer months that was cooler than normal.”
