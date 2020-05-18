MANKATO — Fifty years from now, what would you want to see in a history exhibit about the 2020 pandemic's effect on Blue Earth County and the surrounding area?
Blue Earth County Historical Society staff are asking that question as a prompt for a community project that focuses on the public's recent experiences during the state's stay-at-home order in response to the spread of the coronavirus.
Heather Harren, communications and archives manager, said local residents' COVID-19 related stories, photographs and objects will be preserved in BECHS' archives for future generations to view and hear.
Suggestions for story submissions range from serious, such as the loss of a loved one; to silly, for example, what it's been like to go weeks without a professional hair cut. BECHS also will accept cellphone images of everyday scenes during the pandemic and examples of homemade face masks.
A Google form for submitting personal stories is available at: BlueEarthCountyHistory.com/story. Stories also may be emailed to Harren at: research@blueearthcountyhistory.com.
BECHS History Center is closed to the public at this time.
