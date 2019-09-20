MANKATO — A photo of Nudie Cohn’s glammed-out Cadillac across the street from Mettler’s bar.
A strap from a cowboy boot purportedly left by Cole Younger as he fled from a camp by Minneopa Park.
A blood-letting kit.
And, oh, a single bison leg.
“These are all our weird, curious and strange things,” Shelley Harrison, curator/archivist at the Blue Earth County Historical Society, said about their latest exhibit, “Blue Earth County’s Believe it or Not.” The exhibit runs through Dec. 21 at the history center at 424 Warren St.
Through its 118 years, the Historical Society has had a lot of items donated and, being a museum, doesn’t get rid of much of anything, even if a piece doesn’t have any kind of provenance or even any known local tie.
Harrison said they realized this is the 100th anniversary of Ripley’s Believe it or Not and decided to create the exhibit based on some of their odder items or those that have some great stories behind them — stories that more often than not are questionable.
Such as the strap from Cole Younger’s boot. The outlaw did stop at the outskirts of Mankato as the gang was fleeing from the botched bank robbery in Northfield. The story, Harrison said, is that the gang got surprised in their camp, fled quickly and left personal items behind.
“But why Cole Younger’s boot strap and not Ralph’s or somebody’s boot strap?” Harrison said.
While the Younger story, and those behind many of the pieces, are likely fiction, the allure of the stories is part of the fun of the exhibit.
The bison leg, with the severed portion covered with silk, purportedly came from the Custer’s Last Stand battlefield. Some research found that rather than battlefield memorabilia, the leg was likely a tourist trade curiosity.
A sizable piece in the exhibit, a giant tree crotch with a curling stone grown into the crotch, has plenty of provenance. The curling stone — actaully made of wood — was made by John Lang of Mapleton, who set it on the crotch of a smaller tree, forgot about it and rediscovered many years later when he cut the tree down and donated the piece to the society.
The blood-letting kit, too, is legit, used in medicine at one time. It made the exhibit, Harrison said, for its sheer creepiness factor.
And Nudie Cohn? He was the real deal, and a big deal, a guy featured in Ken Burn’s “Country Music” series running on public television. He was a tailor born in Kiev who married Mankato girl Helen “Bobbie” Kruger after they met while staying at a boarding house here. He had a short stint in Mankato before moving on to New York and Hollywood where he created glitzy clothing for stars from Tex Williams to Robert Redford.
While most of the items on display were obtained by the society a century ago, others are more recent, including a grave marker that was left outside the society’s door just two weeks ago. The old white marker has the letters A.L.F. carved in it.
“We don’t know anything about it, if it’s from Blue Earth County, if it’s from a cemetery, nothing,” Harrison said.
