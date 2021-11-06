MANKATO — As it celebrated its 120th anniversary this weekend, the Blue Earth County Historical Society announced big plans for its future.
The nonprofit officially turns 120 on Sunday. It marked the milestone with a free open house Saturday.
The anniversary weekend served also as a kickstart to the historical society’s fundraising campaign for a planned 2025 expansion.
“We are history people,” said Danelle Erickson, operations manager. “So any chance we get to celebrate another year, and with 120 being a nice round number, it’s a little bit more of a big deal.”
Construction plans call for a tripling of the nonprofit’s museum space. The first step toward it is a $240,000 fundraising goal by its annual meeting on March 7.
The expansion would add storage space and help the nonprofit share more history, Erickson said. While most of the project would start in 2025, exterior and parking lot improvements could start next year.
Currently, the historical society has one permanent exhibit on Blue Earth County history and rotating exhibit space. The latest temporary exhibit, Sips, Styles and Stories, is on beverage and fashion history and will be open through February.
“We’re constantly changing things here,” said Heather Harren, communications and archives manager. “So stop back and see what we’re doing; there’s always something fun happening.”
Only a small percentage of the historical society’s collections can be displayed at a time with the building’s current constraints. Adding three times the museum space would give staff more opportunities to share county history.
Apart from the exhibits, the historical society’s research center helps people explore the past. Families use it for research on their ancestors, unearthing details that they thought were lost in time.
Donations from Friday through Sunday will be matched up to $12,000. Along with donors, Erickson said members and volunteers helped get the nonprofit to 120 years.
She noted the historical society was started by volunteers back in 1901 before they even had a physical location. Just as they wanted to preserve the county’s history for future generations, modern-day volunteers have a passion to do the same.
“Really it’s just always having those people that are interested in history and keeping that history, those stories,” Erickson said. “People is what it really comes down to.”
While gardening outside the building Saturday, Mary Walker called the nonprofit a “wonderful” place to volunteer. As avid gardener, she started volunteering at the historical society after moving to town a few years back into an apartment without a garden.
She’s also a member of the Twilight Garden Club, which maintains the gardens at the historical society’s Hubbard House. Walker said her husband is the historian in her family, but she liked how she could use her gardening skills to give people a good first impression of the nonprofit.
Upon walking into the open house Saturday, longtime member Kris Norland received a friendly welcome from Erickson and Harren. Norland told them how much she enjoyed reading the nonprofit’s fall newsletter, featuring history on a schoolhouse mystery from the late 1800s.
“Our family loves history so we’re glad to be members,” Norland said. “There are so many interesting programs … It’s nice that the staff keeps reminding us about how much history is right here in Mankato.”
She and her husband appreciated the historical society’s virtual tours of Minneopa and Calvary Catholic cemeteries during the pandemic. The nonprofit keeps an extensive collection of history videos on its website and Youtube channel.
For history lovers like Norland, the nonprofit’s value to Mankato and the county is clear.
“It’s preserving the memories and keeping history alive,” she said. “I think those are two wonderful things.”
