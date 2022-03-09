MANKATO — Blue Earth County Historical Society has reached its campaign goal in a fundraiser for the first phase of an expansion project for the nonprofit's history center on Warren Street.
BECHS staff announced that its BOLD campaign raised $240,000 in donations within a 120-day time period. The fundraiser tied in with BECHS' 120th anniversary events.
Earlier this month, three anonymous donors stepped forward with challenge funds campaign that helped BECHS reach its goal for the campaign that ended Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.