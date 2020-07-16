The COVID-19 pandemic may be hurting businesses and nonprofits, but it’s at least led to one good thing: an opportunity for the Blue Earth County Historical Society to embark on an oft-dreamed-of extensive first-floor renovation of its building.
The former Newman Center for Minnesota State was built in the 1960s as a gathering spot for students, featuring a snack bar, a grill, and other amenities for a student union back in the day. Unfortunately, the building was also constructed at a time when asbestos was used.
Historical society staff members have planned a massive renovation for years to take care of the asbestos issue and spruce up the place, but the project always seemed far off.
“This is the someday project, because when would we ever consciously close our building for two months?” said Jessica Potter, executive director of the historical society.
The ongoing pandemic answered that question earlier this year, when historical society staff decided to close the building in March.
The renovation project started last month and is expected to run through September. Workers are clearing out much of the first floor ceiling for asbestos abatement at the moment. Once that is finished, workers will start replacing carpet in some areas of the building, install a drop ceiling with LED lighting and put in track lighting for the temporary exhibit area.
Aside from the main hall, Potter and staff plan to upgrade the historical society’s meeting rooms with better technology, such as in-room projectors, screens and sound systems.
In addition, the project gives the historical society another opportunity to collect history — this time, about the building itself.
“There’s going to be some beautiful surprises when people are able to come back and see what we’ve done,” Potter said. “We’ve uncovered some of the original features of the building that we’re planning to show off once we can welcome people back.”
The historical society is budgeting $150,000 for renovations and plans to use $100,000 from a previous gift to pay for the major infrastructure work. The nonprofit is also working on a $50,000 fundraising campaign to pay for some of the aesthetic upgrades. Potter said the historical society has raised $16,000 thus far but plans to continue community outreach until it reaches its goal.
Residents who wish to donate can do so online at blueearthcountyhistory.com, or they can call the historical society at 507-345-5566.
Potter and staff say they hope the renovation will expand the historical society’s role as a community gathering space. While they’ve hosted birthday parties, community presentations and other similar events in the past, historical society staff would like to see the building become a hot spot for residents in the future.
That could even include bringing back the snack bar and grill if people were so inclined. Just not at the places where they initially were, as the snack bar’s original spot is directly above the historical society’s collection storage space.
“I’m not so keen on the idea of french fries and hamburgers above the collection storage,” Potter said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.