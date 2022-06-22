MANKATO — Blue Earth County Historical Society's upcoming events include an in-person walking tour 6 p.m. Thursday featuring the 100-400 blocks of South Front Street in downtown Mankato.
Blue Earth County Historical Society is host of the "Hidden Front Street" tour that starts outside at The Loose Moose.
Tickets must be purchased in advance of the tour. The cost is $10 for adults who are not members of BECHS. The cost is $7 for members.
BECHS also planned an old-fashioned Independence Day celebration 1-4 p.m. July 2 on the grounds of the Hubbard House. The event is free; however, there is an admission fee to tour the house. Costumed characters will provide participants with historical information and lead a Patriotic Trivia game.
For more information, call 345-5566. To purchase tour tickets online, go to: blueearthcountyhistory.com.
