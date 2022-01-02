MANKATO — Jessica Potter keeps a three-word motto in mind while working on a wish list for improvements at the Blue Earth County Historical Society’s history center.
The society’s director said “for future generations” helps her recall what the mission is for the society. Founded in 1901, it collects, preserves and shares the county’s heritage and history.
To mark its 120th anniversary, BECHS recently began a 120-day campaign to raise funds for hoped-for improvements to its building near Warren Street. Posts on BECHS’ social media invite the public to also boldly look to the future of the history center.
The public can help raise funds for the center’s projected expansion to redevelop the south of BECHS’s property by donating to the society’s BOLD campaign to raise $240,000. The campaign will conclude in March at the society’s annual meeting.
On Friday morning, the total of donations raised was $99,328.
“It’s all concepts right now,” Potter said, describing the society’s ideas for exterior and interior projects that hopefully would be completed by 2025.
Most of the work would take place on the side of the “L” shaped history center facing Cherry and Fifth streets. The BECHS property being considered for renovation includes an underused parking lot and two vacant lots.
The proposed remodel would make the center more accessible and more visible to the public, Potter said. Her vision for the future also includes displays of historic vehicles within the building.
BECHS stores some of its wheeled collection in its Hubbard House carriage house on Broad Street. That site, unlike the history center, is not open year-round. People now have long waits if they curious to check out a stagecoach that once followed a route between Mankato and St. Peter.
“We have incredible vehicles and people who want to donate historic vehicles, but at this time at the history center, there’s no way physically to get it into the museum,” Potter said.
BECHS has been investing in infrastructure improvements steadily since the non-profit expanded from sharing the building to becoming its sole occupant in 2014. The society has kept its goals in mind while completing necessary improvements, such as a new roof and asbestos abatement.
As for heating new, extra space in the building; that would not be a problem, Potter said.
“Our new boiler’s bigger than what we need now.”
All donations made to BECHS through Friday were matched dollar for dollar. An anonymous donor provided a gift match that so far, has brought it $5,238 in donations, for a matched total of $10,476.
To donate to the campaign, go to: blueearthcountyhistory.com/donate or call the history center at 345-5566 to make arrangements.
