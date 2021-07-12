MANKATO — Blue Earth County Historical Society’s newest research tool is an innovative convenience for patrons who’d like to access materials when the nonprofit’s history center is closed.
“Now, if you want to do research at 2 a.m. while you’re in your PJs, you can,” said Heather Harren, BECHS’ communications and archives manager.
Historians and genealogists can remotely peruse news clippings about people and events in Blue Earth County from the 1860s through today.
“Our online index is a way for us to show what we have and where information can be found when researchers need it,” Harren said.
The online tool provides access to about 200,000 records and is regularly updated. Search results usually show up within seconds. When a researcher locates a desired newspaper clipping or document, an order for copies may be placed online.
Researchers now can scroll online through alphabetized data. That method’s very user friendly, Harren said.
For example, a researcher looking for marriage records of an ancestor who lived in the county during the 1940s or 1950s may know that her first name was “Edith” but is unsure if her maiden name was Peterson or Petersen. An online search request can be made for an obituary list of deceased Blue Earth County women who shared the same first name.
Longtime BECHS volunteer Jo Schultz has bowed out of adding information to the new system; she’s more accustomed to using a typewriter than a computer.
The obituary books and clipping files she and other volunteers compiled remain available for use by the public who make appointments to use the research center at 424 Warren St.
“And we are not getting rid of those card catalogs. They are absolutely essential,” Harren said. “But now we have a great way for those who cannot make it in to the history center to do their work.”
Online searches also allows researchers to know in advance what to request during in-person visits to the center.
For more information about BECHS’ research options, go to: blueearthcountyhistory.com/online-research-indexes-tips; or send an email to Research@BlueEarthCountyHistory.com or call 345-5566.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.