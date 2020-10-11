Visitors will notice Blue Earth County Historical Society’s new look when the repository for local artifacts and old documents reopens to the public Oct. 20.
The Mankato history center closed in March in compliance to the governor’s shut-down order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. But the building remained closed after public restrictions were loosened.
“The big thing — as to why we were closed — was the asbestos abatement,” said BECHS Executive Director Jessica Potter.
When the project to remove/contain the toxic mineral was completed, the center’s doors remained shut to allow staff to concentrate on “freshening up the place.” Flooring has been replaced and fresh paint has been applied to the walls of the 60-year-old building at 424 Warren St.
Staff say they are anxious to show off the changes and welcome the public back to opportunities to explore history; however, new policies will be in place that reflect the effect a worldwide pandemic has made on museums.
BECHS staff has had to shelve the museum’s popular hands-on displays.
“Obviously, we will bring all of that back when the time is right,” Potter said.
“For now, we are going back to the old-fashioned style exhibits where visitors will be looking with their eyes, not their hands.”
BECHS’ hours have been reduced; the doors will be closed Saturday through 10 a.m. Tuesday. The space will be opened at 25 % capacity.
“Appointments will be necessary, no walk-ins.”
Starting this week, reservations may be made for slots between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays by calling 345-5566 or going to: BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
“That’s how we have to do business now. We want our guests and staff to be safe,” said Potter.
Jessica Becker, Nicollet County Historical Society‘s executive director, expressed her thoughts on the months-long closures of her organization’s sites.
“Like you, I’m kinda tired of being part of a major historical event,” Becker wrote in her September column for NCHS’s newsletter, “The Crossing.”
Keeping the buildings unoccupied during a public health crisis has meant researchers have been working at home and a beefing up of social media offerings for the public.
The pandemic has delayed outdoor projects at NCHS’s E. St. Julien Cox House museum; however, virtual meetings have been set up for committee members organizing next year’s 150th anniversary of the Gothic-style residence where St. Peter’s first mayor lived with his family.
Brown County Historical Society also remains closed.
Executive Director Kathleen Backer said BCHS’ board will discuss Monday night the ifs and whens of reopening the museum.
She’s said what they determine will be based on the measurement of COVID cases.
“Recommendations have been to reopen after the numbers are moving downward; I don’t see that happening in our county.”
Backer is optimistic about the online programming BCHS has been offering; especially the uptick on its website as the result of the addition of two virtual tours during the county’s annual commemoration of the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862.
“In past years, we’ve averaged 100 people at our cemetery tour and 50 for our downtown historic tour over a two-day period.
“This year, we had more than 500 hits in a three-day period ... We are reaching a bigger audience.”
BCHS’s current virtual programming is titled “The Art of Remembering Videos” and features information about the 1862 defense of New Ulm, a statue of the Dakota leader Sleepy Eye and Milford State Monument.
Some historical societies have begun offering outdoor programs; including Halloween themed activities.
For more information, visit an individual organization’s website.
