Retailers, no fools when it comes to goosing sales, started displaying Halloween candy during the hot days of late August.
They do it because they know what we adults will do. We bought a couple of large bags of mixed candy a couple of weeks ago. I put it up in a cupboard, pledging to leave it until the end of the month.
But those little boxes of Dots, Tootsie Rolls and Milk Duds called my name in the evening. We'll be buying another bag or two so we actually have candy on Halloween.
Selling early and often has led to Halloween candy sales soaring in the past decade, reaching $2.6 billion last year.
A survey by candystore.com lists the most popular Halloween candy in every state based on sales. That doesn't necessarily mean they are the favorite candies people would buy for themselves, but we do tend to buy candy to hand out to trick-or-treaters that we like to eat.
The favorite candy for most states are the popular ones you'd expect — Starburst, M&Ms, Peanut Butter Cups, Hershey's and Tootsie Pops.
But there are outliers who make unique candies the most popular in their state. Tops in Arizona are Hot Tamales. Maryland buys more Sour Patch Kids during Halloween than other candies. Montana favors Double Bubble Gum and Nebraska salt water taffy.
Minnesotans buy nearly 192,000 pounds of Skittles for Halloween, making it tops in the state, followed by Tootsie Pops.
The third most popular candy in the state during Halloween is candy corn. There are two types of people in the world, those who think candy corn is a sugary delight and those who think they are brightly colored kernels of candle wax.
Candy corn was created in the 1880s when the country was dominated by farming and it was originally called "chicken feed" and sold in a box with a rooster on the label. Maybe that's why it ranks high in some Midwest states today. In Iowa and North Dakota, people buy more candy corn than any other candy during Halloween.
The survey also asked tens of thousands of people what the best and worst candies are and candy corn comes in as No. 1 worst. Others on the worst list include Bit-O-Honey and Smarties.
I was at first dismayed to see licorice was on the worst candy list. I have a thing for Twizzlers. I actually put them on our wedding gift registry at Target — I got a year-and-a-half supply of Twizzlers at the wedding.
But Twizzlers aren't licorice. The worst list is citing the old fashioned black licorice that has a licorice extract in it.
The best candies list is dominated by candy bars like Peanut Butter Cups, Snickers and Twix, with Skittles ranked ninth best.
No matter what candies we like, we definitely like candy. Americans eat more candy by volume than any country. Just a few countries eat more candy per capita than we do and they tend to be places where many of our ancestors came from, including Sweden, No. 1 per capita, and Germany.
Maybe that explains the jaw dropping success of Jim's Apple Farm, Minnesota's largest candy store. The yellow-roofed barn on Highway 169 by Jordan has morphed in recent years from a quaint apple store into a mega candy shop. MnDOT had to make highway safety improvements for the cars that jam into the expanded parking lot all day long.
The variety is overwhelming but don't look for bargains. We went there a couple of months ago with our granddaughters who put candy in baskets as I started looking at price tags. Ouch! After convincing Stella the big $14 gummy bear rat might make her sick from eating and me from paying for it, we went to the checkout.
We walked out with a couple of not-big-bags of candy and a $48 tab.
It's a fun place to visit but I won't be doing my Halloween candy shopping there.
