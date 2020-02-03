MANKATO — Leaders of the local youth hockey association are abandoning plans for a new facility at the intersection of Highway 14 and Victory Drive, conceding the proposal is unaffordable.
But the Mankato Area Hockey Association isn't yielding on the need for additional indoor ice as the Mankato City Council prepares to prioritize spending on sports and recreation projects ranging from baseball and softball to swimming and ice sports.
First and foremost, there's simply not enough ice time available for the growing number of hockey players and other users of All Seasons Arena, the aging two-sheet arena at Monks Avenue and Balerzak Drive, Eric Boelter told the council Monday night. All Seasons Arena is also short of parking, lacks lobby space and offers serious challenges for spectators with disabilities looking to attend games.
"Our initial proposal would have fixed a lot of those things," said Boelter, a MAHA board member. "... (It) just came in too costly."
The hockey association is just one of several organizations supporting better youth sports facilities in the Mankato area — organizations that were integral in the "Vote Yes" campaign in 2016 that helped generate strong community support to extend the half-percent local sales taxes in Mankato and North Mankato. And MAHA in May was one of the first to present a detailed proposal for spending sales tax proceeds on new facilities.
The two-sheet arena carried an estimated cost of just under $18 million in May, and MAHA pledged to provide half of the needed funding. The organization later revised the cost estimate to $21.5 million, but a consultant hired by the city put the price at closer to $24 million, with utilities and other site preparation costs pushing the expense to nearly $30 million.
City Manager Pat Hentges on Monday presented more affordable alternatives to add indoor ice, including building on land already owned by the city of Mankato, the city of North Mankato, Blue Earth County or Mankato Area Public Schools. Constructing a one-sheet indoor rink that could be expanded in the future to add a second sheet would cost about $10 million, plus site preparation expenses that could add $2 million or more.
Replacing the closed Sears store at River Hills Mall with an ice arena, something the mall's owners expressed interest in, is another option, Hentges said. The costs associated with that idea are unknown because the mall would presumably want the arena to share costs of maintaining parking lots and other common areas.
"That's not going to come free," Hentges said.
The most efficient option in operating another sheet of ice would be to add a third rink to All Seasons Arena, although that would require purchasing private land currently used for an apartment complex. If purchasing that land proves practical, there would be room for a 47,000-square-foot addition on the east side of the current arena.
The arena expansion could be done for $10 million, according to early estimates, but the cost of land acquisition and site work could add another $5 million or more, something another city consultant will be studying in coming weeks as a more refined proposal is developed. The owners of Devonshire Apartments have given their blessing to at least explore the possibility.
Any additional ice sheets, including an expansion of All Seasons Arena, bring additional complications because the arena is operated through a long-standing Joint Powers Board consisting of the cities of Mankato, North Mankato, Eagle Lake and Skyline plus Blue Earth County and the school district. Those jurisdictions wouldn't necessarily be asked to contribute to construction costs, but they would need to be on board with sharing in the operational expenses and — more significantly — the long-term cost of maintenance and replacement.
"Once we've pulled all our costs together, we've got to go back to the board," Hentges said. "... Unless we were going to do it solely on our own."
MAHA appeared to be most supportive of the All Seasons Arena option at Monday's council work session. While the $9 million in fundraising that was pledged for the Victory Drive site probably isn't possible for an expansion of All Seasons Arena, Boelter said MAHA is confident in its ability to find private donors willing to cover a third of the cost.
"We're prepared to do a huge fundraising drive," he said.
The organization is also committed to leasing hundreds of additional hours of ice time to help ensure the facility's operating budget will be in the black. The need for more indoor ice was established by a 2013 study, and the number of hockey players has only grown since, Boelter said.
"If you put it in graph form, it looks just like a mountain right now and it's going to continue," he said of the number of MAHA players.
With hockey and figure-skating supporters filling the conference room where the council was meeting, others spoke up for the need to prioritize an ice rink when considering where to spend sales tax proceeds.
"We're willing to sit here and do a lot of leg work," said J.J. Lurken, another MAHA board member. "But we need this group's support ... ."
The council, with MAHA dropping its Victory Drive proposal in favor of less expensive option, has roughly $25 million in sports and recreation requests in front of it. Council members earlier indicated a willingness to approve no more than $10 million in the short term and possibly $10 million more in 2028.
After the various proposals are studied in more detail over the next month, the council will hear another presentation at a March 23 work session and then begin a process of picking the winners and losers.
"The council's job is for you to tell us what the priorities are," Hentges said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.