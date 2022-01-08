When Hockey Day Minnesota arrives in Mankato later this month, most southern Minnesotans are likely to be a bit startled.
The 15-year-old event has grown to a point that its name is now about two-thirds misleading.
Sure, Hockey Day Minnesota still takes place in Minnesota.
But although “hockey” continues to be the centerpiece, Mankato’s version of the extravaganza will include much more than the three dozen games to be played on the temporary outdoor ice rink at Blakeslee Stadium. And the “day” will last more than a week.
For diehard puck fans, Jan. 16-23 may induce a state of euphoria. For the rest of the community, organizers are looking to create a unique midwinter outdoor celebration featuring a Hockey Day Village complete with wood-burning fire pits, ice sheets for family skating, food and drink vendors, and a massive heated tent offering Hockey Day memorabilia and three nights of live music.
“We know hockey isn’t the first love of everybody, but it’s going to be a winter festival feel,” said David Wittenberg, co-chair of the local organizing committee. “... It should be a fun experience for the community.”
Wittenberg laughed when told that the first Hockey Day Minnesota — a 2007 event in Baudette — had a reported $30,000 operating budget. The budget for the 2022 version is $1.4 million when sponsorships, tickets, food and beverage sales, and other revenues and expenditures are included.
“I’m just so proud and humbled by the generosity,” Wittenberg said of the corporate donations, crediting the initial financial support from the Orthopaedic and Fracture Clinic as the catalyst that led to dozens of additional sponsorships. “... We’ve been overwhelmed once again by a community and region that always finds a way to say ‘How can we help?’”
Created as a partnership of the NHL’s Minnesota Wild and Bally Sports North (a regional TV network formerly known as FOX Sports North), Hockey Day Minnesota had already been ratcheted up in scale by host communities in recent years after starting small with Baudette in 2007 and 2008. Subsequent hosts were St. Paul, Hermantown, Moorhead, Lake Minnetonka/Excelsior, Grand Rapids, Elk River, St. Paul, Duluth, Stillwater, St. Cloud, Bemidji and Minneapolis.
Mankato was selected to be the first southern Minnesota location in 2021, although the region had to be patient after the event was pushed back a year by the pandemic.
The initial one-day event in 2007 featured just a single outdoor high school game on Baudette Bay followed by college and pro games at the traditional home arenas of the Minnesota Gophers and the Wild in Minneapolis and St. Paul. The games were connected only by the live broadcasts on FOX Sports North.
A pair of outdoor games between boys high school teams became the standard in subsequent years with a third game involving girls high school teams added in 2012. When St. Cloud hosted in 2018, the temporary rink on Lake George hosted five games, including Hockey Day Minnesota’s first outdoor collegiate contest — a face-off of the St. Cloud State and Minnesota-Duluth women’s teams. St. Cloud was also the first to add live music concerts.
Now comes Mankato, pushing the event into new territory.
The puck will drop for the first time at Minnesota State University’s football stadium at 9 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, with Squirts from the Mankato area and New Ulm testing the ice. Seven youth games will follow that day, along with evening adult games. A combined nine more youth games follow on Monday and Tuesday.
Wednesday, Jan. 19, is Hockey for Her night, culminating in a nighttime rivalry game between the Mankato East and West girls’ squads.
All of those games offer free admission to the rink and Hockey Day Village. Parking is $10.
Thursday brings Community Night and the first admission charge of $10. The Blakeslee rink will host the Minnesota Wounded Warriors Game featuring military veterans and a Southern Minnesota Celebrity Game followed by an 8:30 p.m. concert in the Entertainment Tent by the Johnny Holm Band.
Friday Night Lights on Jan. 21 brings a $20 admission charge for the East-West boys game, an MSU Alumni Game and a concert by IV Play.
Then comes the big day — the official Hockey Day in Minnesota — on Saturday, Jan. 22. Attendees who fork over $65 for an all-day pass will have a chance to start the day watching a flag ceremony and a flyover organized by North Star Aviation and then a lot of hockey.
The day starts with two high school games between teams from outside the region, followed by what will undoubtedly be the most heavily attended game — between MSU’s top-ranked Mavericks and the University of St. Thomas at 4:30 p.m. The final high school game and the Mavericks contest are scheduled for live broadcasts on Bally Sports North. That night’s Wild game against the Chicago Blackhawks from the Xcel Center will be shown on large-screen TVs in the Entertainment Tent while the Shane Martin Band performs.
Family Day on Sunday, Jan. 23, will again offer free admission for a mix of youth, adult and alumni games at Blakeslee, highlighted by a 1 p.m. contest between the MSU and St. Thomas women’s teams.
Along with fire pits, attendees will have the opportunity to warm themselves in the Entertainment Tent, which will have a capacity of 1,700 to 2,000. A variety of food and drink vendors are planned. A second tent for corporate sponsors will be on an elevated location overlooking the Blakeslee rink.
The motivation behind the ambitious lineup of events and amenities was to showcase southern Minnesota and the strong hockey culture that now exists here — along with providing a boost to the hospitality industry after a difficult two years.
“We really wanted to make sure this was about economic impact,” Wittenberg said. “... We’re hopefully helping the hoteliers and restaurants — some of the segments that were hurt the most.”
Hosting Hockey Day Minnesota will also bring substantial media exposure to Mankato. Bally Sports North will be airing features about southern Minnesota hockey throughout Saturday’s all-day broadcast from Mankato. Twin Cities TV stations are also expected to have live reports from Mankato.
And sports-talk radio station KFAN is bringing its “Power Trip Morning Show” to the Entertainment Tent, broadcasting live from 5:30-9 a.m. Jan. 21. Being a Friday, regular listeners may be thrilled by the prospect of witnessing the show’s popular weekly quiz — the “Initials Game” — live and in person.
Executives from the Wild are more than pleased with what’s on the docket, Wittenberg said.
“They’re blown away with what we’ve created here. They think this is literally going to be a very special Hockey Day.”
About 11,000 tickets already have been issued, the city’s top tier of hotels are filling up, and organizers are hoping for big attendance. All net proceeds from the event, which has the Mankato Area Foundation as its fiscal agent, will be used to support hockey in the area, including possible contributions toward a new sheet of indoor ice.
“We feel we’ll be able to make a meaningful impact in investing in ice and in the game of hockey,” Wittenberg said.
