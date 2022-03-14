MANKATO — Hockey Day Minnesota 2022 in Mankato raised about $550,000 to grow the game of hockey in the Greater Mankato region.
The local organizing committee is creating a designated fund of about $450,000 at the Mankato Area Foundation dedicated to providing grants to local hockey groups.
Minnesota State University Men's Hockey received a $99,000 donation from the proceeds.
The preliminary financials were released by the local Hockey Day committee and the Mankato Area Foundation, which is the fiscal agent for the group.
This is the first time Mankato hosted the annual event, with local organizers expanding it from beyond a one-day event to a weeklong hockey festival in late January held outside at Minnesota State University.
Hockey Day Minnesota is done in partnership with the Minnesota Wild and Bally Sports North.
While the local committee raised $550,000 for local hockey, the Minnesota Wild haven't, so far anyway, donated their traditional $10,000 to youth hockey in the host city. The $10,000 donation is traditionally announced in the community on Hockey Day.
Aaron Sickman, director of media relations for the Wild, said the traditional donation comes from the Wild Foundation, which until recently struggled financially.
"Because of COVID, the foundation's finances are upside down so we were not able to make any donations."
He said the foundation relies on in-person fundraising events involving Wild players and staff, something they couldn't do when pandemic restrictions were in place.
"We are hopeful that as our business continues to improve and the Wild Foundation has continued success generating much needed funds, we will be able to make a donation to the Mankato Youth Hockey Association in the future."
About 22,500 people took part in a variety of festivities over the week. The local committee was co-chaired by David Wittenberg and Michelle Schooff.
There were $295,000 in ticket sales over the week, largely attributed to the Maverick Men’s Hockey game at Hockey Day.
"We were proud to be the first Men's Division 1 Hockey team to play outside at Hockey Day Minnesota,” Mike Hastings, MSU men’s hockey coach, said in a statement.
“In our journey to become better every year," he said, "funding is critical to our success in recruiting and retaining the best student-athletes."
The local organizing committee relied on more than 500 volunteers. “I am so grateful to this community and the amazing volunteers who came together to support this iconic event,” Kaaren Grabianowski, executive committee member and head of volunteer recruitment, said in a statement.
“The community support for Hockey Day Minnesota in Mankato was amazing,” Minnesota Wild President Matt Majka said in a statement. “Everyone involved in this year’s event should be congratulated for doing a great job. Hockey Day Minnesota in Mankato was truly a remarkable event.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.