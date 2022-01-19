Thursday, January 20, 2022
"Community Night" - Presented by Eide Bailly
Hockey Day Village open 4-11 p.m.
Admission: Adults $10/Kids $5
5 p.m. - Minnesota Warriors Game
The Minnesota Warriors Ice Hockey Program has been organized to operate exclusively for charitable and educational purposes, for wounded, injured or otherwise disabled veterans of the United States Military, in conjunction with the USA Disabled Hockey Program. Will include special skate pregame that pairs a local mite with a representative of each branch of military. Post-game presentation of Eagle Iron casting for Dotson Company.
7 p.m. - Southern Minnesota Celebrity Game, presented by Rivers Edge Community Hospital and Mankato Clinic
Southern Minnesota Area "celebrities" will take center ice to face off against each other to see who comes out on top. Teams will also be coached by local celebrities/dignitaries.
8:30 p.m. - Johnny Holm Band
Live music in the auxiliary tent provided the Johnny Holm Band from 8:30-11 p.m.
Friday, January 21, 2022
"Friday Night Lights"
Hockey Day Village open 4:30-11 p.m.
Admission: Adults $20/Kids $10
5:30 p.m. - Mankato East High School Boys vs. Mankato West High School Boys
8:30 p.m. - Minnesota State University Men's Alumni Game
Catch some of the most famous Maverick Hockey alumni such as David Backes and Ryan Carter among others as they square off for a little friendly competition.
9:30 p.m. - IV Play
Live music in the auxiliary tent provided by IV Play following the conclusion of the Maverick Alumni game.
Saturday, January 22, 2022
"Hockey Day Minnesota"
Hockey Day Village open 8 a.m. - 11:30 p.m.
Admission: Adults $65/Kids $35
9:30 a.m. - High School Girls Hockey: Andover vs Edina
1 p.m. - High School Boys Hockey: East Grand Forks vs. Prior Lake
4:30 p.m. - Men's College Hockey: University of St. Thomas vs. Minnesota State University
7-8:30 p.m. - Youth Skills Challenge; Maverick Autograph Session; Live Stream of Wild game from Xcel Energy Center on jumbotrons
8:30 p.m. - Live music. Shane Martin Band.
Sunday, January 23, 2022
"Hockey Sunday!"
Hockey Day Village open 8:30 a.m. - 9 p.m.
*free admission and live music all day
9-11 a.m. - MAHA Teams
Continued programming to ensure every MAHA team has chance to play on professionally constructed ice
11 a.m. - Minnesota State University Women's Alumni Game
1 p.m. - Women's College Hockey: University of St. Thomas vs. Minnesota State University
4 p.m. - Steele County Blades vs. Minnesota Mullets
The first every Juniors match up as part of Hockey Day Minnesota
7:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. - Adult league
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.