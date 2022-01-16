The boys playing for Coach Mark Betters’ hockey team were all born around the same time as Hockey Day Minnesota. They’ve come of age as the event has grown from a single outdoor high school game, in 2007, to dozens of exhibitions that culminate this upcoming weekend in outdoor collegiate matches.
“A lot of these kids, I’ve been coaching for five or six years,” Betters said of the 8th and 9th graders on his Bantam-level team, including his 15-year-old son. “They all knew, generally, Hockey Day was coming to Mankato for a long time. … All these kids, since they’ve been born, they’ve been doing Hockey Day Minnesota.”
On Sunday morning, a rival team from Northfield cruised to a win in the scrimmage against the Mankato boys. But Betters said his players, for the most part, stayed light-hearted and had fun.
They seemed to grasp that kicking off the week’s events will be an indelible memory, especially because they’ll soon leave the Mankato Area Hockey Association and try out for various high school teams.
Starting in October and playing to March, the 15U Bantam players play 32 to 40 games and practice four to six times a week, often ending as late as 10 p.m.
No one denies that the season is long and exhausting, Betters said. But “just when it seems like it’s overwhelming, they just kinda realize how quick the season goes and how bummed they are to see it done.”
“These kids,” he added, “it’s unbelievable how they form as a team, even with how different they are, in a way that I just doubt would happen organically in a school.”
A small crowd gathered to watch the boys’ game, which began at 10 a.m. in an outdoor court assembled for the week at Minnesota State University’s Blakeslee Stadium. Seven youth games and several adult league matches were held Sunday.
All of the nearly 500 Mankato area children in the local hockey association, who are part of the 1,200 total participants from across Minnesota, will have a chance to play on the outdoor ice, an event organizer said earlier this week. A schedule of activities extending far beyond hockey games can be found on the Minnesota Wild website.
Betters’ team includes boys such as Jonathan Braam, 13, and Hayden Andersen, 15. Braam’s parents, Amy and Todd, said nonstop play for half the year feels worth the lesson in teamwork their son is learning.
Amy said she appreciates the chance for teenagers like Jonathan to expand their social circles and form new bonds. The boys come from five schools: two middle schools, Dakota Meadows and Prairie Winds; two high schools, Mankato East and West; and Loyola Catholic School.
The parents love to watch because the boys love to play. Amy and Todd hope Jonathan sticks with the sport into high school and potentially beyond.
Hayden’s parents, Devyn Rohlk and Irik Andersen, said in the short term he seemed most eager to take home the slick purple Hockey Day jersey and socks. They expect the gear will make an appearance this week in the halls of Mankato East, where Hayden is a freshman and plans to play for the high school team next school year.
Seeing how much he’s grown over 11 years of playing the sport that is a statewide tradition makes this week special, they said.
Betters, who works as a judge in the Blue Earth County District Court, said that in about eight years of coaching young people he has come to view hockey as a vehicle to deliver life lessons.
This perspective allows him to joke with a friend walking by that his team, in true fashion, “chalked up the loss.” It allows him to laugh at his son, who has fewer than three months left playing in MAHA, when he sits alone to warm himself by one of the fireplaces local organizers will keep ablaze this week.
“It’s a game. Frankly, it’s just kind of an avenue to teach them how to be young men, to be ethical and good community members,” Betters said. “And if it’s hockey, the way they’re learning it, that’s fine.
“And they all love it,” he added. “I love it too.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.