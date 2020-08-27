MANKATO — A group of rec league hockey players in Mankato hope to raise money and food donations for ECHO Food Shelf during a tournament Saturday.
The Mankato C League will first drop the puck for its tournament Friday at All Seasons Arena. Donors are encouraged to drop off food or money donations outside the arena when the tournament continues between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday.
The idea came about after a league member saw ECHO needed help while volunteering at the food shelf this summer.
Steve Neitge said some of the nonprofit’s older volunteers aren’t able to donate their time during the pandemic due to COVID-19 risks. Organizing the tournament became a way for the league to come together in support of a good cause.
“We have a bunch of people who are finding ways to contribute like a team,” Neitge said.
The tournament will be in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines. Spectators won’t be allowed in order to limit how many people are inside the arena, and all donations will be collected outside.
“We’re trying to impact ECHO Food Shelf,” Neitge said of the goal. “We want donations and to get more volunteers down there.”
ECHO would typically have several fundraisers supporting it throughout the year. With the pandemic still in full swing, however, those traditional ways to generate support remain on pause.
So when Neitge told ECHO Manager Deisy De Leon Esqueda about the idea to help out by organizing a tournament, she said she was excited. He seemed like a pro, she added, at working through the COVID guidelines to make it happen.
“It was pretty amazing just to have somebody say this is what I can do and take it and do his magic,” she said.
Volunteers will continue to be needed to help prepare orders for clients. In contrast to pre-pandemic times when ECHO clients came into the nonprofit to pick out items, volunteers fill orders and have the food ready for pick up.
Along with donating time, donating money is one of the best ways to help the nonprofit keep up with demand, De Leon Esqueda said. Through their food banks and local grocery stores, food shelves have extra buying power enabling them to stretch donations far.
“It’s really important for people to know that every dollar that’s donated to ECHO gives us a $5 buying power,” De Leon Esqueda said. “Any donation big or small not only has a great impact on ECHO, but the community that lives here.”
Knowing how many people ECHO helps, Neitge said he hopes the hockey tournament brings some attention and support to the nonprofit. Depending on how it goes, the tournament could become an annual benefit for the food shelf.
