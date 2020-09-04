MANKATO — The hockey tournament recently organized by a group of Mankato rec leaguers raised $5,000 and 800 pounds of food donations for ECHO Food Shelf.
The group asked donors to drop off items outside All Seasons Arena on Aug. 29. They began the tournament on Aug. 28 and plan to make it an annual tradition.
“We’re thrilled to be able to support ECHO Food Shelf and the outstanding services they provide to people and families in need,” stated Steve Neitge, one of the tournament organizers, in a release.
“I’m happy to report that we far exceeded our donation goals. On behalf of my fellow organizers, I want to extend a sincere thank you to all of our participants and to the many community members who donated.”
