MANKATO — An annual hockey tourney raised $46,678 for the ECHO Food Shelf in late August, while collecting 570 pounds of food and supplies.
The ECHO Food Shelf Hockey Spectacular took place Aug. 25-26 at All Seasons Arena.
Now in its fourth year, the tourney's fundraising totals since its inception amount to $96,178 and 5,960 pounds of food and supplies.
“We are endlessly appreciative to all of our sponsors, participants and community members for another record-setting year,” stated Micah Dorfner, one of the tournament organizers, in a release. “It’s heartening to see the impact increase over time, and we remain grateful to everyone who plays a role in making this tournament possible.”
Organizers are planning a fifth annual tourney in late-August 2024.
