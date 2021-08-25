MANKATO — Rec league hockey players will again lace up their skates in Mankato to raise donations and volunteer numbers for ECHO Food Shelf.
The second annual ECHO Food Shelf Hockey Spectacular starts Friday and continues Saturday at All Seasons Arena. Last year's inaugural event raised 800 pounds of food and $5,200 once all donations were tallied up.
Food, household supplies or monetary donations can be dropped off at the arena from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, according to a release.
Casey Stedman, one of the organizers, described ECHO as an "essential" part of the community in the release.
"Our goal with the tournament is to support this humanitarian organization and provide food to those in need,” he stated. “This year, we’re also focused on recruiting more volunteers, which is a critical need.”
