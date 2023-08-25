MANKATO — For the fourth year, a recreational hockey tournament is collecting food and monetary donations for ECHO Food Shelf.
The Echo Food Shelf Hockey Spectacular started Friday and will take in donations at All Seasons Arena in Mankato, located at 1251 Monks Ave., on Saturday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Along with food and funds, donors can drop off household supplies.
The tourney raised more than $28,400 and 1,340 pounds of food and supplies in 2022. Since starting in 2020, the totals are $49,500 and 5,390 pounds of food and supplies.
Six teams played one game on Friday night followed by two games on Saturday during the day.
