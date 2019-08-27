MANKATO — A short section of Hoffman Road just west of Highway 22 will be closed to traffic Thursday and Friday during a repaving project.
Highway 22 motorists will not be able to turn east on Hoffman Road and Hoffman Road traffic will not be able to access Highway 22.
Bassett Drive and Hosanna Drive are recommended by the Minnesota Department of Transportation as alternate routes.
The project is in an area where a failed pipe under the roadway was recently replaced.
