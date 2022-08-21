Nearly 15 years ago, Brainerd tourism officials kicked off a way to promote the Lakes Area by commissioning ox statues that were painted colorfully by different groups.
The 30 “Babe’’ ox statues are still seen all over the area. Some have been repainted and moved, including last year when Babe the Waabigwan Ox was painted black with many multi-colored flowers, inspired by local Ojibwe beadwork.
The statues, about 4 feet high, do their job of drawing attention and bringing smiles to visitors in the vacation area.
Statue promotions really only work if they represent something common and well known to the area, like Paul Bunyan’s iconic Babe the Blue Ox in Brainerd.
Martin County in southern Minnesota doesn’t have a ton of tourists. It doesn’t really have a lot of people — fewer than 20,000. Fairmont, with over half the county’s population, is a charming town with beautiful lakes and historic buildings.
What Martin County does have is pigs. Lots and lots of pigs.
So it makes sense that the county’s arts council and local promoters are in the midst of installing hog statues — herds of them. Artists, businesses and groups already painted and placed nearly 40 of them around the county. The promotion is such a hit they are trying to keep up with requests for more, expecting to do well over 100.
There is no more fitting location for the pig statues than Martin County.
More hogs are raised in the county than in any other in Minnesota. In fact, the county ranks 6th to 8th in the nation for hog production.
At any given time, there are about 100 pigs for every resident in the rural county.
With more than 150 hog operations, farmers sell about 2 million pigs each year. (That produces 40 million pounds of bacon annually.)
For many people, hogs don’t have quite the appeal of an iconic character like Babe the Blue Ox. But the brightly colored pig statues, some donning hats — with names like Garbo, Norm and Wilbur — are pretty darn cute.
There are plenty of adorable and cuddly pigs that have been featured in books and movies, including Wilbur and Babe.
Having grown up around some pigs, I can attest they are downright cute when they’re squealing little piglets.
But when they are 250-pound grunting hogs, “cute” doesn’t come to mind.
They are also notoriously stubborn. Whatever you do to try to get a hog to move in one direction, they will push to go the opposite way, just out of habit. There’s a reason the term “pigheaded” means “stubbornly stupid.”
And they have a reputation for being vicious, which is what makes feral hogs particularly dangerous.
They, in fact, have on occasion killed and eaten an unlucky farmer who got knocked down in a pig pen.
Several years ago in Oregon, a farmer didn’t return from feeding the pigs. Someone who went to check on him found a horrifying scene: His remains, including his dentures, were strewn throughout the hog pen, according to a report in The Register-Guard of Eugene.
But there’s no reason to dwell on those unpleasant thoughts if you run across some of the Martin County pig statues.
“Norm” and “Garbo” look like they’d like to just nuzzle up to you while you scratch them behind the ears.
