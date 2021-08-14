While waiting to throw discus Saturday in Mankato, Lowery Smith recalled the 2019 Minnesota Senior Games in St. Cloud.
“I’m on the medal stand at no. 1, but then there’s nobody at no. 2 and nobody at no. 3,” he said with a laugh. “It tells you something.”
Finding athletic peers to compete against gets harder when you’re in your 90s. Smith found more competition at the National Senior Games in New Mexico, where he finished third in shot put, fourth in discus and first in racquetball singles and doubles in the 90-94 age group.
Two years later at age 92, Smith was back going for gold in all three sports this weekend at the 2021 Minnesota Senior Games in Mankato.
The St. Paul man was one of the few 90-somethings competing in various events. Doing well this weekend could qualify them for nationals.
Smith and Paul Hauge, a 90-year-old from Minnesota and Florida competing in running events, both have goals to reach and place in their events at nationals next year.
“How do I stop?” Hauge said after finishing his 1,500-meter race. “I don’t have physical problems really. You slow down obviously, but not that much.”
Hauge ran his first marathon at age 63 and has hardly stopped since. His 223 completed marathons includes races in all 50 states four times over.
Despite all his long-distance experience, this weekend was his first time ever running track races. He competed in the 800-meter race along with the 1,500-meter.
“Other than you’re using your feet, it’s just such a different experience,” he said. “The difference is, in marathons, hours count. Here, split seconds count and it’s a hard thing to get used to.”
His goal is to beat the fastest times in his 90-94 age group. Breaking the 16-minute mark for 1,500 meters would be enough to reach nationals, he said, and his time came in well below it at 11:16.
Hauge feels confident he could knock the time down even more.
His race had other competitors from younger age groups running at the same time. He got so caught up trying to stay ahead of someone running nearby that he didn’t realize he had one more lap left.
“I certainly could’ve done better if I hadn’t stopped,” he said. “Fortunately the starter got me going again.”
Smith competed in field events back in high school and junior college. At age 85, he decided to pick up shot put and discus again.
At the time, he said he was in a deep depression about his age. He’d seen his father and a best friend not make it past 85 and felt like he wouldn’t either.
A chapter in the book “Gift of Years: Growing Older Gracefully,” by Joan Chittister, caught his attention. It was about dreams, and made him realize he wasn’t dreaming about anything outside of his own dark room.
His dream became to compete in the senior games. He started in the 85-89 age group, making it to nationals in Alabama in 2017, before graduating to the 90-94 group.
His next goals are to achieve top 10 distances in the country for shot put and discus. With his wife, Mary Ann, at his side Saturday, Smith said he’s pretty close in the shot put but has work to do in the discus.
“We really do decline with age,” he said. “But I feel very fortunate to be able to participate.”
Hauge expressed similar appreciation at being able to compete still. He noted that in all his races he’s only ever had one DNF, or did not finish, and it was caused by difficult conditions in Utah.
Running, he said, is something he gets to share with family and friends.
When he completed his fourth round of marathons in all 50 states in Honolulu, his son was there completing his first round of marathons in all 50 states. Other family members run with him as well, and he had family on hand Saturday for support.
Hauge gave credit to the friendly and supportive running community, in particular his running group in Venice, Florida, for keeping him inspired. Venice Pack, or V Pack, has a “We run Venice” motto.
“No matter where you go, what country, and whether you know the language or not, you’re friends,” he said of the running community. “You’re buddies and you’re pulling for each other. It’s the best brotherhood and sisterhood I’ve come across.”
Hearing the stories from competitors, then seeing them in action, is inspiring and motivating, said Anna Thill, president of Visit Mankato. Visit Mankato hosts the Minnesota Senior Games, which will return to the city in 2022.
“It’s incredibly inspiring,” she said. “It kind of reaffirms that if you take care of yourself, stay active, eat right and socialize, if you do that, you can be competing like this.”
A total of 527 competitors age 50 and older competed in more than 20 sports at the senior games, which conclude Sunday with cycling, disc golf and mixed doubles pickleball. Both this year’s competition and next year’s count as qualifying events for nationals.
Hauge and Smith plan to do their best at nationals. Beyond that, they intend to keep competing as long as they can.
“I’m as good as I can be at this point,” Hauge said. “I’m not quite as fast as some of the guys out there, but I guess I held my own.”
