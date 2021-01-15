Mail: The Mankato and North Mankato post offices and the Madison East branch will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Residential mail will not be delivered. Service windows will be closed and mail will not be sorted to lock boxes.
Free Press delivery: Mail subscribers will receive Sunday and Monday’s editions of The Free Press Tuesday, along with Tuesday’s edition. Most of the newspaper’s departments will be closed Monday.
Government: Federal, state, city and Blue Earth County offices will be closed Monday.
Banking: Most financial institutions will be closed Monday.
Garbage: Residents on Monday’s schedule will have their garbage/recyclables collected as usual.
Medical facilities: Mankato Clinic Urgent Care and Mayo Clinic Health System Urgent Care’s Eastridge Clinic in Mankato will be open as usual Monday.
Shopping: Most major retailers and grocery stores will be open as usual; however, customers should check individual businesses for Monday store hours.
Emergency food: ECHO Food Shelf will be open Monday.
Libraries: Blue Earth County Library and North Mankato’s Taylor Library will be closed Monday.
Buses: Mankato Area Transit buses will be available Monday with the exception of the Minnesota State University routes.
Parking: Time limits for parking will not be enforced Monday.
Schools: No classes are scheduled Monday for Mankato Area Public Schools students. Minnesota State University, South Central College and Bethany Lutheran College campuses will be closed Monday.
