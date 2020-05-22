• Mail: The Mankato and North Mankato post offices and the Madison East branch will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day. Residential mail will not be delivered. Service windows will be closed and mail will not be sorted to lock boxes.
• Free Press delivery: Mail subscribers will receive the Monday edition of The Free Press on Tuesday, along with Tuesday’s edition.
• Government: State, city, county and federal offices will be closed Monday.
• Most financial institutions will be closed Monday.
• Garbage: Mankato and North Mankato residents have their garbage and recycling picked up one day later than usual. Those on Monday’s schedule will instead have items collected Tuesday; those on Tuesday’s schedule will instead have items collected Wednesday; those on Wednesday’s schedule will instead have items collected Thursday; those on Thursday’s schedule will instead have items collected Friday; those on Friday’s schedule will instead have items collected Saturday.
• Medical facilities: Mayo Clinic Health System Urgent Care at Eastridge Clinic will be open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday. Mankato Clinic locations will be closed Monday.
• Grocery stores: Mankato's ALDI, Hy-Vee and Cub Foods stores will be open Monday. Customers should check individual stores for hours.
• Schools: No distance learning classes are slated Monday for Mankato Area Public School students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.