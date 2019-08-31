- Mail: The Mankato and North Mankato post offices and the Madison East branch will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day. Residential mail will not be delivered. Service windows will be closed and mail will not be sorted to lock boxes.
- Free Press delivery: Mail subscribers will receive the Monday edition of The Free Press on Tuesday, along with Sunday and Tuesday’s editions.
- Government: State, city, county and federal offices will be closed Monday.
- Most financial institutions will be closed Monday.
- Buses: Greater Mankato Transit bus will not be available Monday.
- Emergency food: ECHO Food Shelf will be closed Monday.
- Garbage: Mankato and North Mankato residential garbage and recycling pick-up will be one day later. Monday’s garbage will be collected Tuesday; Tuesday’s garbage will be collected Wednesday; Wednesday’s garbage will be collected Thursday; Thursday’s garbage will be collected Friday; Friday’s garbage will be collected Saturday.
- Medical facilities: Mayo Clinic Health Care System’s Eastridge Urgent Care will be open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m Monday. Mankato Clinic Urgent Care will be closed Monday.
- Shopping: Most stores will be open their usual hours Monday.
- Grocery stores: Aldi will close 6 p.m Monday. Mankato’s Hy-Vee Food stores and Cub Foods stores will be open usual hours Monday.
- Libraries: Blue Earth County Library and North Mankato’s Taylor Library will be closed Monday.
- Parking: Timed public parking in Mankato will not be enforced Monday.
- Schools: Mankato Area Public School students will not have classes Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.