- Mail: The Mankato and North Mankato post offices and the Madison East branch will be closed Wednesday in observance of Christmas Day. Residential mail will not be delivered. Service windows will be closed and mail will not be sorted to lock boxes.
- Free Press delivery:
- A Dec. 25 edition of
- The Free Press will not
- be published. The Free Press office will close
- at noon Tuesday and
- will reopen 8 a.m. Thursday.
- Government: Federal offices will be closed Wednesday. Blue Earth County offices and Mankato offices will be closed Wednesday.
- Banking: Most financial institutions will close early Tuesday and remain closed until Thursday morning.
- Garbage: Residents
- on Wednesday’s schedule will instead have garbage collected Thursday; those on Thursday’s schedule
- will have garbage collected Friday; and those
- on Friday’s schedule will have garbage collected Saturday.
- Medical facilities: Mankato Clinic Urgent Care will be open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Christmas Eve, and will be closed Wednesday. Mayo Clinic Health System Urgent Care’s Eastridge Clinic
- in Mankato will be
- open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Tuesday and closed Wednesday.
- Shopping: Customers should check individual businesses for their holiday hours. River Hills shops will close 5 p.m. Tuesday and reopen 9 a.m. Thursday.
- Groceries: Aldi will close 4 p.m. Tuesday and remain closed until 9 a.m. Thursday. Hy-Vee and Cub Food stores will close 4 p.m. Tuesday and remain closed until 6 a.m. Thursday.
- Emergency food: ECHO Food Shelf will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
- Libraries: Blue Earth County Library and North Mankato’s Taylor Library will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
- Buses: Mankato Area Transit buses will follow a normal schedule Tuesday. Bus service will not be available Wednesday.
- Parking: Time limits for parking will not be enforced Tuesday or Wednesday.
