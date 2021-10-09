- Mail: The Mankato and North Mankato post offices and the Madison East branch will be closed Monday in observance of the federal holiday Columbus Day.
- Residential mail will not be delivered. Service windows will be closed and mail will not be sorted to lock boxes.
- Free Press delivery: Mail subscribers will receive the Monday edition of The Free Press on Tuesday, along with Sunday and Tuesday’s editions.
- Government: Federal offices will be closed Monday.
- Libraries: Blue Earth County Library in Mankato and North Mankato Taylor Library will be open Monday.
- Blue Earth County offices and Mankato offices will be open Monday. The city observes Indigenous People’s Day.
- A schedule of this year’s Indigenous People’s Day educational programming is available at: facebook.com/IPDMankato.
Mankato city leaders passed a resolution in 2018 to mark Indigenous People’s Day in the community on the second Monday each October.
