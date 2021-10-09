  • Mail: The Mankato and North Mankato post offices and the Madison East branch will be closed Monday in observance of the federal holiday Columbus Day.
  • Residential mail will not be delivered. Service windows will be closed and mail will not be sorted to lock boxes.
  • Free Press delivery: Mail subscribers will receive the Monday edition of The Free Press on Tuesday, along with Sunday and Tuesday’s editions.
  • Government: Federal offices will be closed Monday.
  • Libraries: Blue Earth County Library in Mankato and North Mankato Taylor Library will be open Monday. 
  • Blue Earth County offices and Mankato offices will be open Monday. The city observes Indigenous People’s Day.
  • A schedule of this year’s Indigenous People’s Day educational programming is available at: facebook.com/IPDMankato.

Mankato city leaders passed a resolution in 2018 to mark Indigenous People’s Day in the community on the second Monday each October. 

