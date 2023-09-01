• Mail: The Mankato and North Mankato post offices and the Madison East branch will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day. Residential mail will not be delivered. Service windows will be closed and mail will not be sorted to lock boxes.
• Free Press delivery: Mail subscribers will receive the Monday edition Tuesday, along with Tuesday’s edition.
• Government: State, city, county and federal offices will be closed Monday.
• Most financial institutions will be closed Monday.
• Garbage: Mankato and North Mankato residents will have their garbage and recycling picked up one day later than usual.
• Medical facilities: Mayo Clinic Health System Urgent Care at Eastridge Clinic will be open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday. Mankato Clinic Urgent Care will be closed Monday.
• Grocery stores: Mankato’s ALDI will close at 6 p.m. Monday. Hy-Vee and Cub Foods stores will be open usual hours Monday.
• Shopping: Customers should check individual stores for hours.
• Emergency food: ECHO Food Shelf will be closed Monday.
• Transportation: City bus service will not be available Monday.
• Libraries: Blue Earth County Library and North Mankato’s Taylor Library will be closed Monday.
