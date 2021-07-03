The Free Press
• Mail: The Mankato and North Mankato post offices and the Madison East branch will be closed Monday in observance of Independence Day. Residential mail will not be delivered. Service windows will be closed and mail will not be sorted to lock boxes.
• Free Press delivery: Mail subscribers will receive the Monday edition Tuesday, along with Tuesday’s edition.
• Government: State, city, county and federal offices will be closed Monday.
• Banking: Most financial institutions will be closed Monday.
• Emergency food: ECHO Food Shelf is open its usual hours Monday.
• Garbage: Mankato and North Mankato residents’ garbage and recycling schedules will not be affected by the holiday.
• Libraries: Mankato Library and North Mankato Taylor Library will be closed Monday.
• Medical facilities: Mayo Clinic Health System’s clinics are closed Monday; Urgent Care at Eastridge Clinic will be closed Sunday and open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday. Mankato Clinic locations will be closed Monday; Mankato Clinic Urgent Care will be closed Sunday and open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday.
• Grocery stores: Mankato’s ALDI will close at 4 p.m. Sunday and reopen Monday morning. Hy-Vee and Cub Foods stores will be open usual hours Sunday and Monday.
• Shopping: Customers should check individual stores for hours. River Hills mall is open usual hours Sunday and Monday.
