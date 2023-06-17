The Free Press
• Mail: The Mankato and North Mankato post offices and the Madison East branch will be closed Monday in observance of Juneteenth day.
• Free Press delivery: Mail subscribers will receive the Sunday and Monday editions of The Free Press on Tuesday, along with Tuesday’s edition. Free Press offices will be closed Monday.
• Government: Federal offices, including Mankato’s Social Security office, will be closed Monday.
• Banking: Some financial institutions will be closed Monday.
• Buses: Greater Mankato Transit bus service will be available Monday.
• Emergency food: ECHO Food Shelf will be open Monday.
• Garbage: Mankato and North Mankato residents will have their garbage and recyclables collected as usual this week.
• Medical facilities: All Mayo Clinic Health System Urgent Care in Mankato and Mankato Clinic locations will be open usual hours Monday.
• Shopping: Most stores will be open their usual hours Monday, including grocery stores.
• Libraries: Blue Earth County Library and North Mankato’s Taylor Library will be open Monday.
