- Mail: The Mankato and North Mankato post offices and the Madison East branch will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Residential mail will not be delivered. Service windows will be closed and mail will not be sorted to lock boxes.
- Free Press delivery: Mail subscribers will receive the Sunday and Monday editions of The Free Press on Tuesday, along with Tuesday’s edition. The Free Press office will be closed Monday.
- Government: State, city, county and federal offices will be closed Monday.
- Banking: Many financial institutions will be closed Monday.
- Buses: Greater Mankato Transit bus service’s campus area routes will not be available Monday.
- Emergency food: ECHO Food Shelf will be open Monday.
- Garbage: Mankato and North Mankato residents on Monday’s schedule will have their garbage and recyclables collected as usual.
- Medical facilities: All Mayo Clinic Health System Urgent Care in Mankato and Mankato Clinic locations will be open usual hours Monday.
- Shopping: Most stores will be open their usual hours Monday.
- Grocery stores: Mankato’s Hy-Vee Food stores and Cub Foods stores will be open usual hours Monday.
- Libraries: Blue Earth County Library and North Mankato’s Taylor Library will be closed Monday.
- Parking: Timed public parking in Mankato will not be enforced Monday.
- Schools: Mankato Area Public School students will not have classes Monday.
