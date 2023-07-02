• Mail: The Mankato and North Mankato post offices and the Madison East branch will be closed Tuesday in observance of Independence Day. Residential mail will not be delivered. Service windows will be closed and mail will not be sorted to lock boxes.
• Free Press delivery: Mail subscribers will receive the Tuesday edition Wednesday, along with Wednesday’s edition. The Free Press office will be closed Tuesday.
• Government: State, city, county and federal offices will be closed Tuesday.
• Banking: Most will be closed Tuesday.
• Emergency food: ECHO Food Shelf is closed for inventory and cleaning and will reopen July 10.
• Garbage: Mankato and North Mankato residents will have their garbage and recycling picked up one day later than usual.
• Libraries: Mankato Library and North Mankato Taylor Library will be closed Tuesday.
• Medical facilities: Mayo Clinic Health System’s clinics and Urgent Care locations are closed Tuesday. Mankato Clinic locations, including Urgent Care, will be closed Tuesday.
• Grocery stores: Mankato’s ALDI will close at 4 p.m. Tuesday and reopen Wednesday morning. Hy-Vee stores will be open usual hours Tuesday, but its pharmacies will be closed. Cub Foods stores will be open usual hours Tuesday, but Cub West's pharmacy will be closed. Cub East’s pharmacy will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday.
• Shopping: Customers should check individual stores for hours. River Hills Mall main doors will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.
• Transportation: City bus service will not be available Tuesday.
