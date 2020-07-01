• Mail: The Mankato and North Mankato post offices and the Madison East branch will be closed Saturday in observance of Independence Day. Residential mail will not be delivered. Service windows will be closed and mail will not be sorted to lock boxes.
• Free Press delivery: Mail subscribers will receive the Saturday edition of The Free Press on Monday, along with Monday’s edition.
• Government: State, city, county and federal offices will be closed Friday.
• Banking: Most financial institutions will be closed Saturday.
• Garbage: Mankato and North Mankato residents will have their garbage and recycling picked up as usual Friday.
• Medical facilities: Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato locations, except for Urgent Care at Eastridge Clinic, will be closed Friday; all Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato locations will be closed Saturday. Urgent Care at Main Street will be the only Mankato Clinic location open Friday; Mankato Clinic's COVID-19 hotline (389-8548) will be answered Friday. All Mankato Clinic locations will be closed Saturday.
• Grocery stores: Mankato’s ALDI store will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Hy-Vee Hilltop will be open 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Downtown Hy-Vee will be open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. Cub Foods on Madison Avenue will be open 6 a.m. to midnight Saturday; Cub Foods West will be open 24 hours Saturday.
• Shopping: Customers should check individual stores for hours.
