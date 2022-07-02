• Mail: The Mankato and North Mankato post offices and the Madison East branch will be closed Monday in observance of Independence Day. Residential mail will not be delivered. Service windows will be closed and mail will not be sorted to lock boxes.
• Free Press delivery: Mail subscribers will receive the Monday edition Tuesday, along with Tuesday’s edition. The Free Press office will be closed Monday.
• Government: State, city, county and federal offices will be closed Monday.
• Banking: Most will be closed Monday.
• Emergency food: ECHO Food Shelf is closed for inventory and cleaning and will reopen July 11.
• Garbage: Mankato and North Mankato residents will have their garbage and recycling picked up one day later than usual.
• Libraries: Mankato Library and North Mankato Taylor Library will be closed Monday.
• Medical facilities: Mayo Clinic Health System’s clinics and Urgent Care locations are closed Monday. Mankato Clinic locations, including Urgent Care, will be closed Monday.
• Grocery stores: Mankato’s ALDI will close at 4 p.m. Monday and reopen Tuesday morning. Hy-Vee stores will be open usual hours Monday; however, their pharmacies will be closed. Cub Foods stores will be open usual hours Monday. Cub pharmacies’ holiday hours will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday.
• Shopping: Customers should check individual stores for hours. River Hills Mall is open usual hours Sunday and Monday.
