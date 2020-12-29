Mail: The Mankato and North Mankato post offices and the Madison East branch will be closed Friday in observance of New Year's Day. Residential mail will not be delivered. Service windows will be closed and mail will not be sorted to lock boxes.
Free Press delivery: Mail subscribers will receive Friday's edition of The Free Press Saturday, along with Saturday's edition. Most of the newspaper's offices will be closed Friday.
Government: Federal, state and Blue Earth County offices will be closed Friday. Mankato's virtual office services will not be available until Monday.
Banking: Most financial institutions will be closed Friday. Check with individual banks for drive-up service holiday hours.
Garbage: Residents on Friday’s schedule will instead have garbage collected Saturday.
Medical facilities: Mankato Clinic Urgent Care and its COVID hotline will close 5 p.m. Thursday. All Mankato Clinic locations, including Urgent Care and the COVID Hotline will be closed Friday. Urgent Care and the COVID Hotline will return to normal hours Saturday. Mayo Clinic Health System Urgent Care’s Eastridge Clinic in Mankato will be open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
Shopping: Customers should check individual businesses for their holiday hours. River Hills Mall's main doors will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
Groceries: Aldi will close 7 p.m. Thursday and remain closed until 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Hy-Vee and Cub Food stores will be open usual hours Thursday and Friday.
Emergency food: ECHO Food Shelf will be closed Friday.
Libraries: Blue Earth County Library and North Mankato’s Taylor Library will be closed Thursday and Friday.
Buses: Mankato Area Transit buses will not be available Friday.
Parking: Time limits for parking will not be enforced Friday.
