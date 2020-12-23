Mail: The Mankato and North Mankato post offices and the Madison East branch will be closed Friday in observance of Christmas Day. Residential mail will not be delivered. Service windows will be closed and mail will not be sorted to lock boxes.
Free Press delivery: A Dec. 25 edition of The Free Press will not be published. The Free Press building will close noon Thursday. Business hours resume 8 a.m. Monday.
Government: Federal and Blue Earth County offices will be closed Thursday and Friday. Mankato's virtual office services will not be available Thursday or Friday.
Banking: Most financial institutions will close early Thursday and remain closed Friday. Check with individual banks for drive-up service holiday hours.
Garbage: Residents on Friday’s schedule will instead have garbage collected Saturday.
Medical facilities: Mankato Clinic Urgent Care will be open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Christmas Eve, and will be closed Friday. Mayo Clinic Health System Urgent Care’s Eastridge Clinic in Mankato will be open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and closed Friday.
Shopping: Customers should check individual businesses for their holiday hours. River Hills Mall's main doors will close 6 p.m. Thursday and reopen Saturday morning.
Groceries: Aldi will close 4 p.m. Thursday and remain closed until 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Hy-Vee and Cub Food stores will close 4 p.m. Thursday and remain closed until 6 a.m. Saturday.
Emergency food: ECHO Food Shelf will be closed Thursday and Friday.
Libraries: Blue Earth County Library and North Mankato’s Taylor Library will be closed Thursday and Friday.
Buses: Mankato Area Transit buses will not be available Friday.
Parking: Time limits for parking will not be enforced Friday.
