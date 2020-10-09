- Mail: The Mankato and North Mankato post offices and the Madison East branch will be closed Monday in observance of the federal holiday of Columbus Day.
- Residential mail will not be delivered. Service windows will be closed and mail will not be sorted to lock boxes.
- Free Press delivery: Mail subscribers will receive the Monday edition of The Free Press on Tuesday, along with Sunday and Tuesday’s editions.
- Government: Federal offices will be closed Monday.
- Blue Earth County offices and Mankato offices will be open Monday. The city observes Indigenous People’s Day.
- This year's Indigenous People’s Day virtual educational programming provides an Indigenous perspective and celebrate the heritage of people who’ve been on the continent for thousands of years, including those who’ve long made Minnesota their home.
Mankato city leaders passed a resolution in 2018 to mark Indigenous People’s Day in the community on the second Monday each October. To view this year's online programming, go to the event's Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.