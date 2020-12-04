MANKATO — Lots of people getting in the mood for the holidays are buying fresh-cut Christmas trees and taking advantage of warmer-than-usual temperatures to put up bright and twinkling lights on their houses and in their yards.
Bob and Joann Witty, of St. Peter, may have downsized 15,000 bulbs from previous light displays, but their property at 475 Union St. is still lit up from top (Santa in a helicopter) to bottom (a Nativity purchased in 2019) this year.
"We have trouble with doing anything small. We started out in 1958 with two big candles near the front door," Bob Witty said.
This is the season when Al Christensen, of St. Peter, enjoys driving around town to see his neighbors' decorations.
“It's also a time when people have a lot of old lights to get rid of,” said Christensen, who is the director of Tri-County Solid Waste Management.
His department handles solid waste disposal for residents, businesses and communities in Le Sueur, Nicollet and Sibley counties. Crews have been placing recycling containers for collecting lights at several locations within their three-county area, including near city offices in each community.
“Copper wire from the strings can be recycled; the glass bulbs we discard.”
Christensen said decorators with loads of old strings should consider making appointments to bring them to the Blue Earth County Household Hazardous Waste Management Facility, 651 Summit Ave.
Special collection days are slated at the facility for residents with lights they no longer want. Appointments are not required when lights are dropped off from noon to 4 p.m. during drive-thrus on these dates: Dec. 28, 31, Jan. 6 and Jan. 12.
A yearlong option for recycling old strings of lights is available at Ace Hardware in downtown St. Peter.
"I brought from 10 to 15 strings in to Ace this year," Bob Witty said.
Christensen's found that recycling options have been handy for people who like to brighten up all kinds of occasions throughout the year.
"There's Halloween, weddings, graduations ... That's why I like to say 'holiday light recycling' instead of just Christmas light recycling," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.