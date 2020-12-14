MANKATO — Marley Krois was bummed that the annual Kiwanis Holiday Lights was canceled this year because her 2-year-old is finally old enough to enjoy it. Wanting to do something, the Mankato resident created a Facebook page and a map where people could find what homes are decorated.
Her goal was to help people get into the holiday spirit. Krois encouraged people on Facebook to send her their address if they had decorated and wanted to participate. Through her efforts and word of mouth, the project has been a success.
There were about 230 houses marked on the map as of Wednesday, and it is still growing. People interested in having their home listed on the map are encouraged to message Krois through the page she created.
“I’ve really been blown away with how much this has taken off,” she said. “A lot of folks told me they were inspired to add even more lights this year.”
The guide is intended to be a road map for people wanting to see holiday lights, which have become incredibly popular this year amid the pandemic.
Kelly Zimmerman has seen an increase in traffic on her street from people looking at the decorated block. She and her husband sit on the couch and watch people stop and look at the display on their lawn. Some people take pictures.
“It’s good to see people getting into the spirit,” she said.
Zimmerman and her family have been decorating their home in West Mankato for the past six years and each year they try to add something new. This year they constructed a 15-foot-tall mega tree made of PVC piping and lights and have inflatable characters in their front yard.
“We are hoping to make the tree 20 feet tall next year,” she said.
While her family decorates each year, Zimmerman said it’s been awesome seeing more lit-up homes in the neighborhood.
A group of people in West Mankato also created a holiday lights event this season. On a neighborhood Facebook page, community members talked about how they are decorating their homes and encouraged others to participate.
Angie VanEman commented in the group that she is taking her lights to another level this year.
She filled her lawn with inflatable characters such as a snowman, a gingerbread man, even an inflatable Nativity.
Her 3-year-old son loves it and will walk up and kiss baby Jesus and high-five the gingerbread man, she said.
She wanted to decorate the lawn for him since he is old enough to enjoy the decorations.
“I feel like I went a little bit overboard with it, but it’s because he finally understands it,” she said.
VanEman has enjoyed seeing how holiday lights can bring the community together. Before this year, she said people relied on Kiwanis, but this was an opportunity for people to step up and do more.
A group of West Mankato neighbors including VanEman are helping raise money and food donations to help make up for donations usually collected at Kiwanis Holiday Lights.
Some homes in the neighborhood have boxes on their lawn for food donations that will go to the ECHO Food Shelf. Krois has also been listing the locations of these boxes on the map she created.
“My favorite part about this has been all the messages and comments that I’ve read about how this has added a bright spot to their year,” Krois said. “2020 has been tough, and I’m happy that I can help assist in a small way and spread some cheer.”
