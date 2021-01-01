NORTH MANKATO — North Mankato recently announced its Holiday Lights Contest winners.
Prize winners are residents who live along the Omega Court cul-de-sac in upper North Mankato near Lor Ray Drive and residents of 10 Cardinal Court, near Lookout Drive on the southwest side of town.
The inaugural contest was sponsored by the city, North Mankato Taylor Library and local business groups.
A tour map featuring 52 houses was made available to the public during the contest. Viewers had until Dec. 28 to cast ballots for their favorite displays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.