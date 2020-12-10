NORTH MANKATO — Holiday lights are proving to be the perfect elixir for everyone cooped up during the pandemic.
"Last night there was an SUV parked up here with eight kids on the roof just listening to the music and watching all the lights," said Jeff Timm, one of the neighbors in Omega Court in upper North Mankato who have a wildly popular show of lights and displays.
Katie Heintz, director of the North Mankato Taylor Library, said the first-ever Holiday Lights Contest sponsored by the city and local business groups has been a bigger hit than they imagined. During the opening night Saturday, they handed out maps of all the houses in the city that had registered to have their light display included. Santa was on hand in the library parking lot as the maps and bags of cookies were handed to kids in vehicles.
"We didn't know what to expect. We had 750 people come through. It was more than we expected," said Heintz of the line of vehicles that stretched several blocks. "Everyone loves holiday lights. It's just magical.
"It went great. The kids were good about staying in their car, and Santa talked to each of them a few minutes. We had a lot of good comments."
There are 52 houses on the map and people have until Dec. 28 to cast ballots for their favorite displays. The winner will receive $500. An online map and details about the contest, as well as other events coming up, can be found on the Taylor Library Facebook page. Funding comes from Business on Belgrade, Connecting Commerce and the city.
Besides the crowds going to Omega Court, Northridge is another favorite for viewers.
Heintz said the library is also doing a drive-by Santa event beginning at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 18. They are developing a loop in lower and upper North Mankato where Santa, on a decorated vehicle, will drive by so people can come out to see him. A map of the routes will be posted on the library Facebook page.
She said providing safe ways for kids and others to enjoy the holidays is rewarding. "It's nice to do things for the families because it's so difficult this year."
Timm said this is the second year his neighborhood has done it up big with holiday lights. "My neighbor moved here from Arizona and got a wild hair and decided to buy this system last year that controls all the lights in the cul-de-sac and we hooked four houses together. Then he bought some more this year and hooked up nine houses," he said.
"You pull in and turn on your radio (88.1) and all the lights are going and syncing to the music ... When they put that map out, within an hour we had just a stream of cars."
Timm said he's proud his neighborhood has picked up the mantle of being a big holiday destination. "When I was a kid, you drove on Broad Street by Tourtellotte Park (in Mankato) and then Mary Circle (in upper North Mankato), and they had all those lights. But then no one really did it anymore."
Timm's neighbor with the "wild hair" would be Kai Schutte, who shows no signs of easing up. "We're already thinking about next year."
The neighborhood has added all manner of painted decorations, lights and animated displays. Schutte said the city's map of lights is a great idea.
"That map is fantastic — it's everything everyone in North Mankato has done in lower and upper. You can make an evening out of it and drive around. I think people are putting up a lot more lights this year."
Schutte and his wife, Amelia, may also be seen some nights as Santa and Mrs. Claus. They have a sleigh where kids can sit with Santa and Mrs. Claus standing at a safe distance for photos.
"Last Friday we had over 200 kids sit in the sleigh. We keep everything safe."
On Dec. 18-19 the neighborhood will host the Hopper's Mini Donuts truck where people can get free hot cocoa while it lasts and buy mini doughnuts from 5-10 p.m.
The neighborhood is also collecting food and toy donations. This year they will give the food to the St. Peter food shelf, which is in short supply. Schutte said they gave toys last year to the hospital but haven't decide who they will donate to this year. People can look for the big blue donation box in the cul-de-sac.
The nightly stream of visitors has made the residents commute home at night a bit longer.
"I came home Friday night and had to wait on Countryside Drive with everyone else until I could get to my house."
Area towns
The Waseca Chamber is sponsoring a residential light contest in which people can take a photo or video of their home and post it on the Chamber Facebook page by Friday. Then people can vote between Dec. 14-20 for their favorite with the winner getting a prize package valued at $550.
Eagle Lake had its third annual lights contest, with entrants critiqued by judges who drove individually by all the homes.
Administrator Jennifer Bromeland said the event was sponsored by SPX, which provided signs and prizes.
The winner for best classical design was 252 Oak Drive. Best neighborhood was Sparrowhawk Circle. Best Theme was 103 Blace. And the Griswold Award went to 317 South Second.
Honorable mentions were: 21443 598th Avenue, 216 Le Sueur Avenue, 513 Le Sueur Avenue, 100 Linda Drive, 216 Joan Lane, 200 Cranberry Court, 313 S. Second Street and 409 Thomas Drive.
