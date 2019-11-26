The Free Press
Visitors to the Kiwanis Holiday Lights can use their cellphones to make a donation to area nonprofits this year.
The eighth annual spectacle of lights at Sibley Park kicks off with a lighted parade 6 p.m. Friday and runs through Dec. 31.
The all-volunteer-run event has raised $367,000 for nonprofits and collected nearly 97 tons of food for area food shelves, organizers say.
New this year, guests can make a financial gift by sending a text message with the word “katolights” to 44321. Cash and food also still will be accepted and will be shared by nearly 70 participating organizations this year.
Additions to the 2019 display include an expanded tribute to veterans and active military members, and 2,100 new strobe lights will emanate every 15 minutes from the 60-foot center tree.
Returning highlights include live reindeer, computer-animated light tunnels, visits with Santa and horse-drawn wagon rides on weekends and an ice carving on Dec. 20 and 21.
“A special thank you goes out to all of the volunteers who put in the time to make this a great holiday tradition now in our eighth year,” Kiwanis Holiday Lights President Scott Wojcik said in a news release.
Over 12,000 volunteer hours are needed to put on the 2019 show.
Hours are 5-9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 5-10 p.m. Fridays through Saturdays.
For more information see kiwanisholidaylights.com or call the information line at 507-385-9129.
