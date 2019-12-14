MANKATO — Military veterans and their spouses may participate in a free bus tour of Kiwanis Holiday Lights Thursday evening.
Monday is the registration deadline for the tour. To sign up or for more information, call VINE Faith in Action at 387-1666
The tour is provided through a grant from the Veterans 4 Veterans Trust Fund.
Participants may bring non-perishable food or cash donations for the food shelves and non-profit organizations that provide volunteers throughout the annual holiday light display at Sibley Park.
