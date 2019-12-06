MANKATO — A new holiday giving drive encourages donors to sponsor student scholarships for after-school programming.
Connecting Kids Holiday Giving resembles other gift campaigns leading up the holidays. Like with the Holiday Sharing Tree, the Connecting Kids drive asks donors to purchase items listed on cards at select locations around town.
But instead of buying toys for the children, donors in the Connecting Kids campaign cover all or part of a child’s after-school activity.
“It’s really modeled after the traditional sharing tree, but instead of asking for stuff it’s offsetting scholarships for the kids we serve,” said Jenny Stratton, Connecting Kids coordinator.
Connecting Kids works with after-school programs and families to reduce barriers for participation. Funded by the Greater Mankato Area United Way, it provided 766 scholarships to about 400 students in kindergarten through 12th grade in 2019.
The programs for students range from sports including hockey, gymnastics and soccer to artistic endeavors like pottery. All students in Blue Earth, Nicollet, Waseca and Le Sueur counties who qualify for free or reduced price student meals are eligible for the giving campaign.
Each card includes a student’s age, activity they’re interested in, and the cost to cover all or part of the desired program. The cards can be found at the United Way office, Play it Again Sports, K&G Gymnastics and Southern Minnesota Martial Arts.
Play it Again Sports co-owner Steve Eckers said he likes how the giving campaign specifically promotes after-school programming. The sporting goods store partners closely with Connecting Kids, offering store credit from used equipment to families who’d have trouble meeting the costs.
“For us that almost fits what we do a little bit better, whether it’s even sports related or whether it’s getting kids involved in anything after school,” he said.
Stratton said she hopes the new campaign reaches more families who weren’t previously aware of Connecting Kids’ mission. The goal is to increase the number of scholarships for youth to 840 next year.
“It’s so important for kids to engage in something,” she said. “It helps that child as they develop and grow.”
Donors can also donate directly to Connecting Kids via United Way. Checks submitted to the United Way should include “Connecting Kids” in the memo.
