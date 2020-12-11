Liz Thiesse demonstrated how this year’s Holiday Sharing Tree works at the program’s kick-off event in November at Mankato’s Fleet Farm. Instead of people buying gifts and then having volunteers wrap them for people in need, the program switched to gift cards instead due to COVID-19. People can pick up envelopes listing what kind of gift cards are needed, then return them to the slots at various tree locations in Mankato, North Mankato or St. Peter. There were about 240 remaining unfilled cards as of Friday with the Sunday deadline approaching.