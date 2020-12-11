MANKATO — More than 240 Holiday Sharing Tree giving cards remain unfilled as the Sunday deadline approaches.
The longstanding holiday giving program distributed about 2,300 gift card requests at trees in eight locations in Mankato and St. Peter in early November. Project Manager Liz Thiesse put out a call this week for the remaining cards to be filled by Sunday so distribution can commence Thursday.
The program, now in its 35th year, switched to gift cards this year for families in need rather than specific gifts due to COVID-19.
The setup is otherwise essentially the same. Donors can find the giving cards on trees in Mankato at River Hills Mall, Fleet Farm, or either Hy-Vee store; in North Mankato at the Taylor Library; or in St. Peter in Nutter Clothing, First National Bank or Hy-Vee.
The cards list what gift cards are needed. Donors then either buy the gift cards or include the cash amount in the envelope and return the cards to the boxes at the trees, which avoids the need for volunteers to wrap the gifts.
This year's setup may not be as personal as buying a specific gift for the recipients, said Thiesse, but it'll still be a big deal for them.
"It’s very personal to those receiving those gift cards because they do have the opportunity to get gifts for family or groceries depending on what the gift card asks for,” she said.
The 240 or so unfilled gift cards amount to about $5,000 worth of assistance for families. If all of them get filled, the program would also surpass the 70,000 mark for gifts given during the program's history, Thiesse said.
“The thank you really does go to the donors of this community for making those holiday wishes come true,” she said.
People who can't make it to the trees to pick up or return the giving cards have an online donation option at www.holidaysharingtree.org. The online donations are used to cover unreturned gift cards, with volunteers using the funds to go out and fill the needs.
All eight tree locations in Mankato and St. Peter had remaining cards still to be filled as of Friday.
At Nutter Clothing in St. Peter, which has long participated in the program, there were still a few cards on the tree on Friday, said Meagan Dobie, assistant manager. She encouraged people to stop in and fill the remaining needs.
“This year it seems more than ever that we need to take care of each other and help each other,” she said.
